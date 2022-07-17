.

By Peter Duru

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, has said that no fewer than 200 persons have been displaced in the recent attack on Igama community in Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, by suspected armed herdsmen.

Recall that Igama was recently attacked by some gunmen leading to the death of about 16 persons and displacement of several persons while many sustained injuries.

Shior disclosed this yesterday while flagging off the monthly distribution of food and non-food items to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

He lamented that the attack had added to the burden of the state government and appealed to the federal government and international donors to pay attention to the overwhelming humanitarian crisis in Benue.