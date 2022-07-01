Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has assured his wife of forever love as both mark their 12th wedding anniversary while thanking God for grace.

You would recall that Okposo made headlines in January after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

In the statement shared on his Instagram, Okposo said he met a lady named African Doll in the US last year and got intimately involved with her. He apologized to his wife, family, friends, and fans over the amorous affair and also suspended all ministry works.

The alleged lady he had an affair with also told her side of the story; confirming that she was pregnant for the gospel artiste.

Through his post, the controversial singer proved that ‘no scandal’ is capable of separating a couple that God has joined together.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us. July 1st 2010-2022. 12 years done. Forever to Go. Our Love is Forever

God’s grace is working for us @ozyokposo,” he wrote.