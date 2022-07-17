.

*Hails NEC, security agencies for credible poll

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has blamed internal crisis, arrogance, reliance on power of incumbency and poor reward system for the inability of the party to win the just concluded Osun State governorship election.

Recall that Senator Adewole Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP,defeated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC in the contest.

Nwosu, in a statement shortly after the result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, noted that the APC leadership allowed internal crisis to engulf the structure of the in nearly all the states, adding that the loss the APC suffered in Osun State was self inflicted.

He stressed further that the arrogance of the people in power had led them to playing God, while losing the commitment of party faithful.

According to him, “APC lost because the party leadership allowed internal crisis to kill the structures in all the States, secondly arrogance contributed to the fall of the party, they believe that once you’re in power no one can do anything. APC have always believed in the power of incumbency and also remember that we have been saying it that their reward system is zero. For instance, the founding fathers of the party are relegated to please new members. Look at how they treated the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, see how he was relegated, a founding member of the party and they believed he can’t do anything, he should go to hell. They have seen it now”

On whether the party can still bounce back ahead the 2023 general elections, Nwosu lamented that the party does not have the luxury of time to make amends.

He said, “it is getting late, infact it is already late for the APC to retrace its steps. If they wanted to make corrections, they could have done that since, they had every opportunity to do that, but because some of the leaders in the party are very arrogant, they don’t care, they are selfish and only think about themselves and we’ve been shouting about this but no one cared to listen, they think that once you become a governor then you have everything and nothing else matters anymore.

“I strongly blame the leadership of our party for the woes that have befallen the APC, God gave us power in 2015 and became arrogant with the power, we no longer care what happens, how the people feel, we don’t care how the founding fathers of the party are treated, see where the arrogance has gotten us today”.

Meanwhile, the APC chieftain, commended the electoral umpire and the security agencies for conducting a credible elections and providing and enabling environment for the electorate to cast their votes and elect a governor of their choice.

“I want to commend INEC for the deployment of the BVAS (Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System), which has clearly shown that the era of election rigging is gone. INEC has shown that the votes of the electorate can count and this is what to expect in the 2023 general elections”, Nwosu stated