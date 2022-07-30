.

as 300 girls graduates from six months coding training

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Secondary school girls in Osun state competed in developing technological app aimed at solving societal issues.

The programme which was the grand finale of six months intensive training for over 300 girls across the state from public and private secondary schools in coding climaxed with presentation of app designed by twelve schools said to be with the best apps.

Some of the school that participated in the competition, sponsored by Matadors Leadership Institute in collaboration with the US Consulate General, Lagos, include: Our Lady and St. Francis Catholic College Osogbo, with App on Public Orientation on Mental health Awareness and Oasis Royal Academy, with adult literacy app, tagged Osun Learns.

Others Crystalline Montersory college, with an e-voting app, Osun Baptist Girls School with sexual abuse awareness app, Fakunle Comprehensive High School with anti-gambling app, CAC Grammar School, Gbodofon, with insecurity detector app among others.

Speaking after the summit, founder matadors leadership Institute, Adedayo Adeniyi said the 300 girls have been trained over the past six months as well as 60 teachers in different areas of technology.

In his words, “it is ensure that these girls have access to what we don’t have access to. And that they help us drive the conversation of technology that we want to keep driving in Osun State.

“Because we invested this because of the gap and we want to fill it with the people who we already equipped with the skills. If they are not equipped with the skills they cannot fill any gap”.

RELATED NEWS