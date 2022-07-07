.

By Ebunoluwa SESSOU

Ahead of the Osun Gubernatorial Election, a Civil Society Organisation named, Civil Society Committee for Anti-Fraud Election Security, CISCAES, has warned the Federal Government and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC against election rigging and voting-buying saying failure to adhere to the warning would spell doom for the country especially in the forthcoming general elections.

The CISCAES in collaboration with 40million ballots movement, in a statement heralding the World Press Conference, scheduled for Monday, July 11, co-signed by Chairman, National Consultative Front (NCF) Prof Pat Utomi, Member of National Steering Committee, National Consultative Forum, Funke Awolowo, Convener, CISCAES and 40million ballots movement, Comrade Kennedy Iyere as well as, National Coordinator, Peace Action Transformation, Oloye Adegboyega Adeniji, urged that it has become imperative to initiate a proactive anti-fraud interventions ahead of the forthcoming Osun 2022 Guber-Poll, which holds on Saturday July 16.

With the theme, “It is Dangerous to Rig Osun 2022 Guber-Poll; CSOs Warn INEC and The Presidency”, the CSOs disclosed that, as election observers on ground to monitor the just concluded Ekiti Gubernatorial Election, it could clearly confirm that the poll was marked with massive fraudulent practices.

Adding that vote-buying and technical manipulations of the voting process by INEC officials was rampart.

“CISCAES is taking the responsibility to alert the generality of Nigerians and the international community that unless proactive preventive measures are adopted to forestall fraudulent practices, it has become predictable that the Osun 2022 guber-poll will inevitably be rigged just like the Ekiti Guber-Poll.

“As Nigerians, we must do everything within our means to protect the voting processes of the Osun 2022 Guber-Poll from being hijacked and manipulated by the “Powers That Be.”

“It could turn out to become uncontainable if we carelessly allow a repeat in the Osun Guber-Poll the same fraud that was perpetrated in the Ekiti Guber Poll.

“In such a case, the worse hit would be the 2023 general elections will then be exposed vulnerably to the dangers of massive rigging.

“Consequently, Nigerians, both home and in diaspora, as well as members of the international community must kick-start a thorough monitoring of the electoral process of the Osun 2022 Guber-Poll”, it stated.