Says Osun people expressed their will

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following victory of the party in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina on Sunday noted that with the election the expressed conviction that “the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.”

President Buhari noted that the successful conduct of the election was a further testimony to the ? and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

He reassured the nation that “the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.”