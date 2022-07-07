.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of 2022 Osun State governorship election, the Coalition of Support Groups for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (COSGABAT) has deployed about 300 groups to rally support for the success of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during July 16 election.

The leadership of the coalition during a press conference held at the Osun State All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday vowed that Oyetola is a goal getter and must be re-elected to to continue his good work.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, its Coordinator, Akande Olatunji disclosed that about 300 groups of COSGABAT have been tasked to work towards the victory of Oyetola.

He said, “We strongly declare our unflinching support for our amiable Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola for second term in office. Oyetola’s result driven style of leadership upon his assumption in office since 2018 remains standard and significant. These qualities have encouraged us to place colossal worth support for Oyetola’s reelection.

“In view of this, we are using this medium to reciprocate the gesture to Governor Oyetola for his second term in office by mobilizing 300 groups of this coalition across Nigeria to rally support for him because of his excellent performance and transformation agenda in the first four years in office.”

The coalition also reiterated their support for the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of 2023 general election.