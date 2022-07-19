.

By Olayinka Ajayi

THE Osun Governor- elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said that he would have lost Saturday’s election to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, if President Muhammadu Buhari had not signed the amended Electoral Act 2022 into law.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today,’ Adeleke commended President Buhari for reaching out to him on his victory saying: “I feel good on my victory because the people of Osun State have been yearning for their stolen mandate. To be the second Adeleke that would govern Osun is not common. It is only God that can do that. God smiled on me and our family. Also, when I saw President Buhari’s congratulatory message, I said this is good for our country.

“I am planning to visit him when I receive my certificate of return. Most of the time, the opposition don’t congratulate one another. So, Buhari is trying to leave a legacy. If he had not signed the Electoral Act, there would have been room for rigging because they did that to me in 2018 but with the Electoral Act now the result was just flowing in without hindrance.”

Asked if Governor Oyetola had reached out to him, he said: “I am still waiting to hear from him… a lot of people offended me but I am not God, my hands are wide open to receive everybody to move Osun State forward.

“I campaigned so hard that the economy is so bad, the roads are bad, the state capital needs to be given a facelift, and that I can do better.”

Asked if he knew that he was going to win with the margin that he won, Adeleke, who wailed while dedicating his victory to his late elder brother and 1992-1993 governor of Osun, said: “I was even expecting more than what I got. I studied Osun people and I know what they want. From the time I have been contesting since 2017 I had a landslide victory.”