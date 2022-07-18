…Congratulates Adeleke

By Clifford Ndujihe

LABOUR Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has congratulated Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory in Saturday’s governorship poll.

Obi also saluted LP Governorship Candidate, Mr Yusuff Lasun, who came fifth in the contest for his sportsmanship, saying that the outcome of the poll was not a verdict on the fate of the LP in the forthcoming 2023 general polls.

In a statement, Obi, former Anambra State Governor, replied critics who are mocking the party, saying that the Obidients only have numbers on social media.

His words: “I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Senator Ademola Adeleke on winning the Osun State Gubernatorial elections.

“I also congratulate the candidate of our Labour Party, Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of resolve and sportsmanship, despite the outcome.

“To our Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

“However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally. “We must strengthen our collective resolve not relent in our noble march to take back our country.

“Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections.

“In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breadth of the Nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline , shift the National psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty.”