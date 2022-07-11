.

As guber candidate escape assassination

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Mr Peter will on Wednesday storm Osogbo, Osun state capital to rally support for the party’s governorship candidate for the July 16 election in the state, Hon. Lasun Yusuf.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, Lasun Media aide, Oyewole Oladimeji said the party is expecting Obi to head the final campaign schedule to hold on Wednesday in the state capital.

“Ofcourse he will be in Osogbo for the mega rally and he is expected to come with other party dignities to drum support for the party ahead of Saturday Governorship election”, he said.

Meanwhile the party’s Hon. Yusuf escaped assassination attempt early hours of Monday as gunmen were said to have invaded his country home in Ilobu Irepodun local government areas of the state.

Information on the attack still remains cloudy as at the time of filing in this report but sources hinted that, the gunmen stormed his residence around 2.00 a.m of the day but were vehemently resisted by his security guards.