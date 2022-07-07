.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Students under the umbrella of National Association of Nigeria Students/Joint Campus Committee, (NANS/JCC), Osun Axis, and the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) on Thursday passed vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, saying he deserves to be re-elected for a second term.

The students who had earlier embarked on a solidarity walk of few kilometers, said their endorsement was informed by the outstanding performance of the Governor in the past three and a half years.

Speaking, the National President, National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS), Comrade Yusuf Moshood Agboola, said the Governor had distinguished himself as a committed and transparent leader whose modest achievements was unprecedented in the history of Osun.

“We are not here for a political jamboree. We are formidable, resilient and highly-principled students of the State who believe strongly in good governance and responsible leadership.

“We are here on a strong conviction of good governance and quality leadership as being demonstrated and provided by Governor Oyetola to redefine the socioeconomic fortune of our dear State.

“Our endorsement of the Governor is not in anyway being induced by anything other than empirical facts and figures we have gathered and attested to since his emergence in the past three and a half years.

“We have no choice but to support this government and ensure that the governor is returned for a second term because he has done excellently well in all ramifications, particularly in the areas of education.

“We are convinced by many of your achievements, most importantly your prompt intervention in the education sector. You have proved to us that you are a leader with listening ears as manifested in the approval of many of our demands.

“I recall that all our nine demands put before you were approved and this had led to the improved welfare of students across the State, particularly your gracious approval of our bursary, mobility vehicles, prompt payment of lecturers and non-teaching staffers across the tertiary institutions as well as your positive disposition to non-increment of the tuition fees.

“We are indeed solidly behind you and your government and we are ready to mobilise massively to ensure your return. We have over 20,000 students as at last count that have been captured on our data and they are all ready to vote and canvass for you come July 16 governorship election in the State”, he added.

Also, National President, NANS/JCC, Comrade Oyelayo Afeez Oyewole, lauded the Governor for running a student-friendly administration, saying his outstanding performance had endeared them to him.

“Just few months ago, the students union leadership was able to meet Mr. Governor where we laid down some of the challenges confronting us and to the glory of God, today, all the challenges have been resolved.

“He has also fulfilled his promise to ensure prompt payment of our bursary in all the 30 local government areas, including Ife-East area office, and our request to ensure that some of the roads leading to our campuses are tarred has also been fulfilled to a large extent”, he added.

In his response, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola thanked the students for their continued support and cooperation since the inception of his administration, noting that their high level of maturity and understanding had culminated in the success recorded in the tertiary education sector.

Oyetola who promised better days ahead extolled the students for the appreciation of the modest achievements that God had helped him to accomplish within the three and a half years of his administration, saying they have just seen a tip of the iceberg of what he has in stock for them.