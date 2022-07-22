By Shina Abubakar

Osun State government, yesterday, warned the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, to stop attracting unnecessary attention by peddling lies.

This came as Adeleke alleged that political appointees of Governor Gboyega Oyetola have started stealing and diverting government assets.

The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, described the claim by Adeleke as a figment of his imagination, saying Governor Oyetola has no history of pilfering.

The statement, titled: ‘Osun PDP’s Incurable Penchant for Falsehood, Propaganda’, reads: “We have seen the press statement that is in circulation from the camp of Senator Ademola Adeleke, poisoning the public with lies and raising false alarms, just to heat up the polity of the state, as is their practice.

“We did not take any N17 billion loan to prosecute the election, just as no government official has embarked on any looting or diversion of any government assets/property, as being claimed by the PDP.

“Those who are suddenly realising the enormity of governing a state like Osun should own up to their fears, rather than making laughable allegations. Oyetola has creatively managed the assets of the state in the last three-and-a-half years and has picked all the bills of the state without taking loans. Why would he start taking loans at this time?

“Oyetola’s government remains a responsible one that has discharged its duties meritoriously, to the admiration of fellow governors, including those in the opposition.

“It is time for Mr. Adeleke to tell the people how he intends to govern them, rather than trying to blame everyone, but himself, for his fears. Given his admiration for his newly-learnt expression, fact check, we extend a call to Mr. Adeleke to show evidence of pilfering or looting to the people of Osun to prove that he is a man whose words have atoms of believability.

“We are calling on the people of Osun to ignore the fake lamentations of the incurable propagandists. Governor Oyetola has done well thus far and he will continue to do right by the people.”

Gov-elect alleges diversion of govt assets

But Adeleke, in a statement, by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said: “The attention of the office of the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been drawn to unwholesome criminal activities by some government functionaries and appointees under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola directed towards pilfering of state assets, conversion of public assets into private ownership, illegal awards of licences and incurring of superfulous loans and expenditure.

“We have it on good authority that Osun state assets within the state, Kogi, Lagos, Abuja and outside the shore of the country are being tampered with for private acquisition. We have detailed reports of several properties currently being processed for ownership transfer involving serving commissioners and top government officials, hence serious warning to those involved in the illegal deals.

“Emerging reports also indicate several shady conducts ongoing within the state finance ministry Aside N17 billion loan allegedly taken by the Governor to prosecute the lost election, we are inundated with credible reports of emergency contract awards, hurried processing of payments vouchers and a grand agenda to incur further debt under the guise of project implementation. There is an elaborate plot to further bankrupt the state to complicate governance under the new administration.

“We want to use this medium to warn all those involved in this criminal endeavour to desist from these nefarious activities as we will hold everybody accountable for their conduct. Let it be known to the Governor and his team that we have the complete records and inventory of Osun state assets. We are in possession of records of what was handed over to the Governor by his predecessor as well as true state of Osun finance and properties. Therefore, we put on notice that any attempt to divert state properties and muddle up Osun finances will be visited with full measure of accountability.

“We also wish to alert the public on this subject matter. Let the public be aware that our common patrimony is being tampered with by an administration they just voted out of office. We promise to follow this matter closely and ensure that Osun assets remain secure and protected for the benefits of the public.”