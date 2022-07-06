.

Shina Abubakar

On job creation and employment, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord party said he will create 100,000 jobs within six months through agriculture, agro-allied industries and education

“We will leverage on FG policy on artisanal miners to create job, we will recruit teachers and within six months, we will conduct LG election to create about 4000 jobs and I will create 100,000 jobs througn agriculture, agroallied industries, mining and education”, he said.

However, the ADP candidate, Mr Goke Omigbodun said he will replicate Silicon valley in the state to create job for the teeming youth.

“For me, through my manifesto, MAT, Mining, Agriculture and Technology, we will ensure job creation and expand the net of tax payers”, he added.