Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has reacted to the outcome of Saturday’s Governorship Election in his home state, Osun, where the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP roundly defeated his ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Waxing spiritual, Aregbesola on his verified Facebook page on Sunday morning said God gives power to whoever he wills.

The post reads; “Osun Le Tente.

This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men. – (Daniel 4:17)”.

Expectedly, the post has generated several reactions with many praising him and others from his party, APC, knocking him for not supporting the incumbent, Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola.

In the lead up to the election, the Osun APC had engaged in a war of attrition with Aregbesola controlling one faction and his successor, Oyetola controlling the other faction.

The situation was such that many APC members moved to the PDP.

Consequently, in Saturday’s election, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared winner, having polled 403,371 to defeat Oyetola and the APC with 375,027 votes, while Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, LP polled 2,729

Adeleke won in 17 local government areas as against Oyetola’s 13.