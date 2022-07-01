.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has pledged to give the people of Osun state a better organised election to pick a governor on July 16.

Speaking after declaring open, a roundtable discussion with media executive in Osogbo on Friday ahead of the governorship poll, the Commission’s Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye said INEC will put a credible process in place for the people to decide their governor.

He added that all sensitive materials for the election would be flown directly to the state by the Airforce and will not be domiciled at the Central Bank.

“INEC has the courage, capacity, means to organise an election that will be acceptable to teeming populace and that is what we will do on July 16. INEC is an umpire not a political party, we are not taking side, ours is to ensure that only Osun voters decide who their governor will be.

“BIVAS that will be deployed to the polling units would read the faces, card readers will read the fingers, so anyone that his face and fingers failed to be read will not be allowed to votes.

“To this end, anyone that has the intention of using fake voters card or stores PVCs at home should forget using same, they will be arrested and hand over to security operatives”, he said.

He also disclosed that over 1.9million voters are eligible to vote in the coming election across the

According to him “in Osun Election Media Practitioners are expected to play acritical roles by giving out accurate stories that would educate Nigerians on how the election process went, taking into consideration the level of insecurity in the country.