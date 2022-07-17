Senator Abdullahi Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Sunday said he is yet to get formal notification from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on who won the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

Adamu claimed he is unaware Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola lost his reelection bid to his closest rival, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke.

Adamu made the remarks while speaking on Arise TV programme on Sunday, denied having knowledge of the winner of the Osun governorship election.

He told the presenter, “With due respect, my dear brother, I am just really hearing this from you. I have not formally heard the announcement from INEC, which is the independent commission responsible for election in Nigeria.

“I have not heard from them yet. Once I hear formally from INEC, I can be in a position to answer this particular question.”

When told that the results and the breakdown of the ballots from the 30 local government areas were all over the pages of major newspapers across the country, Adamu remained adamant.

“Between me and you, I have not formally heard from INEC and I have not read the papers you are talking about. I do read some papers on my table before I have my breakfast but I haven’t done that today yet,” he said.

Asked whether the party will accept defeat if he finally gets to see the result and breakdown of voting pattern, the APC chair stuck to his gun.

He said, “I don’t like pre-empting my situation. You need to be patient. Since you got the result, wait for me too to receive it. You can get back to me and I will be willing to talk about it.

“Until I hear from INEC formally or my people in the control room confirm that it is the result, of course, I will abide by it. But hearing the result first from you is unacceptable. You are not INEC.”