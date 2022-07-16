Senator Ademola Adeleke of PDP casting his vote at Ward 2 unit 9 Sagba/Abogunde, Ede North

By Biodun Busari & Lamido Bamidele

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke has cast his vote at his ward Ede, Osun State on Saturday.

Adeleke, the main challenger to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola cast his vote Sagba Abogunde Ward 2 Unit 9 in Ede North local government area.

The election is expected to be keenly contested between the governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyetola and former Senator Adeleke.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are 5,305 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and 332 Registration Areas (RAs) for the governorship election in Osun State.

This was disclosed last week by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji in preparations for the election.

The commission also put the number of registration areas in Osun at 332 with 1,955,657 registered voters and while only 335,298 collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The election takes place in 246 polling units across the 30 local government areas in the state.

There are 15 candidates vying the governorship election in the state.