Ademola Adeleke

By Biodun Busari

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just concluded Osun State election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has reacted to his victory at the polls.

Adeleke defeated the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

The former Ede Senator polled 403,371 votes claiming victory in 17 local government areas, while the governor garnered 375,027 votes with victory in the remaining 13 local government areas.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for Osun State election, Prof Okuwatoyin Ogundipe declared Adeleke winner.

Reacting to his victory on Sunday, Adeleke who is known for his ‘Imọlẹ’ slogan said he has brought light to Osun State.

He tweeted this on his verified Twitter handle @AAdeleke_01.

Adeleke said: “I have brought light to Osun State.”

