By Olalekan Lawal

The Osun state governorship election has just been held with the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola miraculously defeated by PDP’s candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

The independent national electoral commission has declared the PDP and its candidate as winner of the keenly contested election that had observers all over the country paying close attention.

The motive of this publication is not to state the obvious on the result of the election but to raise questions about popular prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele who is always prophesying about election outcome not in Nigeria alone, including countries around the world.

His prophecies on the elections of USA, Somalia, France, Uganda, and many others were celebrated for coming to pass, even the recently concluded Ekiti state elections but there seem to be a little dent to his prophecies concerning the just concluded Osun state governorship election which the PDP won, defeating an incumbent.

Primate Ayodele held a press conference on Saturday, 9th of July 2022 where several issues concerning the nation was addressed and Osun governorship election was part of the subject of discussion. When Primate Ayodele was to talk about the election, he noted that Ademola Adeleke will not win the election and that Governor Gboyega Oyetola will retain his seat as the governor of the state.

Meanwhile, during the release of his 2022 prophecies on Wednesday, 22nd Of December, 2021, Primate Ayodele’s statement on the Osun state election was even more elaborate and it talked majorly on how Governor Oyetola will struggle to have a second term in office. The man of God categorically stated that Oyetola will not have it easy if he doesn’t unite all the members of the Osun political family. He warned him of evil perpetrators that will frustrate his second term ambition. Primate Ayodele also further stated that there will be protest against Oyetola’s government and if he doesn’t put his house in order, he will not record victory in the election.

These were his words

‘’OSUN STATE: The spirit of God says governor Oyetola must unite all members of the Osun State House of Assembly as well as the party members. He must work assiduously because there will be a lot of evil perpetrators that will want to frustrate his effort in order for him not to win the second term. All the Who is who should do reconciled in the Osun State APC.’’

‘’ I foresee that many of his party members will want to gang up against him. Oyetola must not allow the party members to decamp and also not allow his party to break. He needs prayers to avert negativity and do the needful. They will bring negative reports about the governor. He must pray very hard so that he will succeed. Oyetola will want to change everything about his present seat. It will cause more problems, but if he puts in more efforts and pray very well, he will retain his seat. Oyetola will want to do all he can to retain his seat for the second term. He will want to ensure that the APC excel in the coming election. He should pray not to lose any of his Aides and loyal party members. There will be protest against his government and also negative propaganda. If he puts his house in order, he is going to record victory.’’

These are two prophetic statements from Primate Ayodele on the Osun state governorship election but they are not the same, One is saying the governor will win while the other is saying the governor will not find it easy in the election. The question is, Why did Primate Ayodele contradict himself on the Osun state election?

Also, looking at the latest edition of his annual prophecy book titled Warnings To The Nations (Pg 43) which was released last Saturday, Primate Ayodele categorically stated that people will work to bring down the Governor in the election.

Also, in the 2021/2022 edition of Warnings To The Nations (Pg 64), Primate Ayodele wrote that the the people will bombard the governor with scandals and that the APC will need to work very well on its candidate if they want to a second term in office.

Primate Ayodele has different records that points to the defeat of Governor Oyetola in his bid to secure a second term in office, why then did this respected prophet ignore all he has been writing at the last minute?

Primate Ayodele is a respected man of God whose prophetic prowess knows no bound, no doubt and that is why questions are being raised concerning his prophecy on Osun election, what influenced his decision to contradict himself last week when he had a long standing prophecy since December 2021 that reflected all that happened in the just concluded election?.

Sincerely, looking at all that happened in the election, they were exactly what Primate Ayodele warned Governor Oyetola about in 2021 when he released his new year prophecy. Oyetola didn’t try to mend the broken fences, he didn’t unite the political family, his predecessor didn’t even vote for him in the election, all these are clear reflections of what Primate Ayodele warned about seven months ago, why then did he contradict himself one week to the election?