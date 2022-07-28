.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has declared tomorrow, Friday as public holiday in celebration of 1444AH hijrah.

Friday, 29 July, 2022 corresponds to the 1st day of Muharram 1444 AH, the first day of the Islamic calendar.

In a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Olalekan Badmus who is also the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs, he urged Muslims in the state to pray for peace and development in the state.

The Commissioner equally enjoined all Muslims in the State not only to celebrate Hijrah but engage in spiritual soul searching in line with the essence of the occasion as exemplified by the virtues of the holy prophet of Allah, Muhammad, while on earth.

He also sought the support and cooperation of the entire citizens of the State for the Oyetola administration as it increases its drive towards delivering the much sought dividends of good governance and democracy to the people.

