•Frisk commuters, vehicle owners

•NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for effective security

By Dapo Akinrefon & Shina Abubakar

Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in Osun State, Army personnel have mount check points on major entry points across the state.

Soldiers were seen in strategic areas like Gbongon, Shekona, Ede, Abere and Osogbo, the state capital, frisking commuters and commercial buses, yesterday.

Vanguard observed that the army checkpoints were mounted to ensure law and order in flashpoint areas before, during and after the exercise.

The checkpoints, however, led to a traffic gridlock around these areas as commuters and road users had difficulty getting to their various destinations.

Similarly, police helicopters were deployed to provide aerial surveillance of Osogbo and its environs.

Also, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has deployed 11,226 personnel to man the 3,763 polling units in the state.

A statement by NSCDC’s Director of Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, stated that the deployment covers flash points, collation centres, and critical national assets across the state.

Deployed personnel were from the national headquarters and nine state commands- Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo.

He added that undercover agents from national headquarters have joined their counterparts on the state for covert operations.

The statement reads: “Preparatory to Saturday’s Gubernatorial election in Osun State, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, has approved the deployment of 11,226 officers and men to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flash points as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in all the 31 Local Government Areas of the State.

“They have also been acquainted with the provisions of the Electoral Act as regards to Rules of Engagement, hence, must comply with the Corps’ Operational Code, Standard Operating Procedure and above all, display of professionalism and high sense of discipline throughout the election.

“This robust operational order has been activated to ensure a hitch-free exercise and guide against molestation and intimidation of the electorates by hoodlums or party thugs.