….Congratulates the Gov- Elect

Dayo Johnson

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state and the Ondo Central Senatorial aspirant, Dr. Tola Awosika, has described the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the Osun governorship election as the voice of the people.

Awosika, in a statement signed by his media aide, Segun Adesemoye, said that the people have spoken in one voice in the state’s governorship election.

According to him, “the victory is for democracy and the good people of Osun State.

” The good people have demonstrated that democracy has won and people’s choice should be respected

Awosika while commending the people of Osun state, described them as “true heroes of democracy for setting the pace in ensuring that their votes count and opening a new page in the electioneering process in Nigeria.

“I salute the people of Osun State for displaying unprecedented courage by speaking so loudly through their votes and nipping the menace of ‘votes buying’ in the bud.They are the true heroes of this election and I congratulate them

“The people of Osun State have made their choices through the ballot, choosing the PDP and our ideals of equity, unity, and progress over the retrogressive policies that have had them in dire straits these past years.

“We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into.

“I congratulate the candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Osun 2022 governorship election.

Awosika also hailed award winning singer, David Adeleke (Davido) for his unflinching loyalty and support for the Governor-elect.