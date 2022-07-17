— Shows that Nigerians are done with APC

The Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, he said that the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleye as the Osun state governor elect, was a good beginning for the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of next year’s election.

Tofowomo in a congratulatory message to Adeleke signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide, in Akure said that hailed the people of Osun state for rejecting ” the desperation of the unpopular and ill-fated APC.

He thanked “the leadership of the party led by His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the governors, members of the party, and other stakeholders who were committed to the victory of Adeleke for their support.

The lawmaker” hailed the good people of Osun State for resisting the unpopular and ill-fated ruling APC from stealing their mandate the second time despite the act of intimidation, harassment and vote-buying cultivated by the rejected party.

“I rejoice with my brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his well-deserved victory. This is a good beginning for our party ahead of the 2023 general election.

“I sincerely appreciate all the governors and other stakeholders who used their positions very well to support the PDP in Osun State.

Tofowomo said that “This election is a sign that Nigerians are done with the ruling APC despite a standby bullion van for vote-buying brought to the state by the failed party”.