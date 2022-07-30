.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly and Governing Council of College of Education, Ila-Orangun have exonorated the bursar of the institution, Dr Olarewaju Oyedeji of financial misappropriation.

The state Auditor-General, Mr Folorunsho Adesina had indicted Dr Oyedeji in a report filed before the lawmakers, calling for his replacement over financial misappropriation.

Meanwhile, the management through the acting provost, Professor Jimoh Afolabi defended the bursar describing the AG’s report with reference number GP/OSCE/6/Vol 111/16 dated 5th April, 2022 as mischievous, vengeful and lies against the Bursar due to his continued refusal of dolling out public fund, stoppage of collection of cash in the system, automation of revenue collection, not yielding to illegal instructions of the AG, adamant to undue influence of the AG on college staff and disobedience to double standards.

The Assembly’s committee of public account, chaired by Gbenga Ogunkanmi investigated the allegations and response of the management of the school, giving fare hearing to parties involved.

At the plenary of Osun Assembly, Dr Oyedeji was exonerated of alleged financial misappropriation levelled against him by the Auditor-General of the state.

In the report presented by the committee on Public Accounts, signed by the Chairman, Hon Ogunkanmi and other members, the House recommended that “the office of the Auditor General for the state should remain professional in the discharge of its duties in the college and all auditing activities should be devoid of personal or premodial sentiments.”

It also adopted the report of the external auditors which stated that, “Reports on the Audit of the Financial Statements, in our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the college.”

Similarly, the Governing Council of the institution vindicated the Bursar, saying, “the Auditor-General should be aware that he is a civil servant and should not arrogate powers to himself and his office to the detriment of the state.”

