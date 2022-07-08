.

presents flag to NNPP guber candidate

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has called on the electorates in Osun state to vote the party’s candidate Salihu Oyelami as Governor on July 16.

Speaking while presenting the party’s flag to the governorship candidate in Osogbo,he said both the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have failed to meet expectations of the people.

He said, “The numerous members of our party are ready and determined to vote for the candidate of NNPP during the gubernatorial election that is coming up. Our members want to see new Nigeria starting from this state.

“The logo of our party is well known which shows that Nigeria under this party will be united not minding religion, ethnicity or region of anybody in this country. Those who are yet to collect their PVC should do so. this will enable them to vote for our party.

“Failure to vote for our party that will bring positive change is allowing these people to continue to rule our state governments and national level. All of us know that these two major parties have failed us and have nothing more to offer. Let us vote them out and that will start from the this state.”