Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the July 16 governorship election in the state by wide margin.

According to him, winning his re-election is to consolidate on his achievements in the last three-and-a-half years.

The governor said this during an engagement meeting with the state chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), on Sunday in Osogbo.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor, however, appealed to the electorate not to be deceived by desperate politicians.

Oyetola, who said that he had been serving the state diligently since the beginning of his administration, said that those who lacked administrative capacity must not be allowed to truncate the developmental process in the state.

The governor said that he was optimistic of winning the election by wide margin.

He said his party was prepared and ready to ensure his victory through the support of the electorate.

“My desire is to win the July 16 election well, even with wide margin.

“The electorate are on my side; my achievements are there to speak for me and God is willing to crown my efforts,” he said.

Oyetola, however, appealed to the electorate to resist the temptation of selling their votes.

He said that they should not allow those who were bragging to win the election with dollars and euros to sabotage their future with peanuts.

“I want to appeal to the electorate to resist the temptation of selling their votes to desperate politicians.

“Osun is not for sale, neither are the people of the state for sale. Those who are bragging around with dollars to win the election have nothing to offer.

“They are only desperate to get the power without anything tangible to offer the state; we must not allow them to have access to our treasury,” he said.

Oyetola assured that he would not renege on his campaign promises, adding that the general welfare of the masses would continue to be his utmost priority.

“My second term will be for service, more than ever before. I will not relent because that is why I am the governor.

“The welfare of the masses, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pension, empowerment, youth engagement, improved economy, health and education, among others, will not stop,” he said.

Oyetola urged the electorate to use their permanent voter cards (PVCS) to ensure victory for him and APC for the good work he had been doing to continue.

The governor also warned politicians against violence, adding that the election should not be seen as a do-or-die.

Oyetola said that anyone caught perpetrating violence before, during and after the election would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Osun is known for peace and we should not allow anything, not even the election, to truncate the peaceful atmosphere.

“Election should not be seen as a do-or-die, but as an avenue to serve humanity.

“I appeal to all the political gladiators in the Osun to abide by the rules of the election for the sake of peace.

“Anyone caught causing violence, no matter how highly placed, will be dealt with by security agencies,” he said.

The governor, however, said that his administration would continue to support the farmers with necessary farm inputs and implements.

Oyetola said that his government had set aside 1,000 hectares of land for farming to boost food sufficiency and make the state the food basket of the South-West zone.

The initiative, according to him, is to rejuvenate the agricultural sector by making it more attractive and productive for farmers, particularly the young ones.

In his remarks, AFAN Chairman in the state, Mr Suleiman Araokanmi, commended the governor for his various interventions in the agricultural sector in the state.

Araokanmi, however, appealed to government to give more farm inputs to farmers to enhance more food production.

He also pledged his association’s support for the re-election bid of the governor. (NAN)