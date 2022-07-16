By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg said they have concluded the procedure and that it was successful.

The Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi said that the Vice President “is alert and well.”

Dosunmu-Ogunbi’s statement was released last night by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande

Duchess Hospital in a release titled, “Successful Medical Treatment of the Vice President,” said Osinbajo had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors.

The statement read: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”