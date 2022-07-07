GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, has said that his victory in the July 16 governorship election would be a landslide adding that the opposition will have no choice than to congratulate him.

Oyetola said that with the love and support of the electorate for him and the All Progressives Congress, APC, nothing can stop his re-election.

The governor said this during an engagement programme with United Nigeria Panel Beaters’ Association, Osun chapter, at Akoda, Ede East LCDA of the state.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said with the available meager resources, he had put smiles on the faces of the people in the state.

He said his achievements in various sectors in the state, in more than three years in office, will speak for him and ensure his reelection

He said: “With the massive support from the electorate, my victory in July 16 will be so clear that the opposition will be left with no option than to congratulate me.

“The overwhelming support from the electorate for me and APC is enough testimony that the opposition parties has lost before the election.”

In remarks, the President of the Association, Chief Olalekan Lemo, commended the governor on his people-oriented programmes and policies, which is affecting the masses positively.

Lemo said: “We have lots of boost in the areas of our business through series of interventions coming from government. We have never had it so good like this before.

“That is the reason we are our throwing our weight as an associations behind him for re-election, so that the goodies can continue.”