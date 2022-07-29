A former Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state Mr. Denge Josef Umunnakwe Onoh has faulted Tee-Mac’s comments on Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while commending Tinubu, for being a champion of the present day democracy through his dogged fight, with other Chieftains, against the military junta during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) days in 1994.

Onoh who was a Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, said he stands with Tinubu despite his age, and he faulted the Flutist, Tee-Mac, for casting aspersions on Tinubu. He advised Tee-Mac to face his music which has earned him medals and leave Tinubu to face the politics that he is renowned for. He said that it was in the same way age has not affected Tee-Mac in his music that age has not impacted Tinubu, noting that music like politics gets better with age.

He also disagreed with some social media influencers, whom he described as comic relief characters, who posit that Tinubu would lack votes in the southeast and South-south regions, stating that what Tinubu requires from every state in the southeast and South-south is 26 percent of votes to become the next president of Nigeria.

Tee-Mac who said he was an in-law to Tinubu had in a report alleged that Tinubu cannot get Nigeria out of its present woes because of age, among other allegations.

But reacting to the allegations, Onoh said that according to Dwight Eisenhower ‘Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want to be done because he/she wants to do it.’ He noted that Eisenhower’s words encapsulate elements of what leadership is all about.

“Leadership is an art, which means there’s no right way to do it. Leadership is an attitude, an intuition built over time. And because there are multiple ways of getting to one outcome, you can be creative about it,” Onoh said.

He advised Dr. Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli to continue to focus on his music and leave politics to politicians of which the Jagaban has a great natural talent in that area, stressing that in as much as some of Tinubu’s supporters will attack Tee-Mac for his error of judgment, he would rather educate him on what leadership is all about.

“With a rich enviable career in music spanning over 40 years one can say that he (Tee-Mac) has earned his right to share his opinion with Nigerians. I continue to respect Dr. Tee Mac for his vital role in brokering peace with the Niger Delta militants and fighting for their rehabilitation which earned him a National Honour by Nigeria’s President Yar’adua in 2009.

“I stand with Jagaban and continue to respect his role and contributions towards entrenching democracy during the fight for democratic liberation and as a member of NADECO of which as a young man I witnessed the brutal clampdown of NADECO members of which my father, Late Chief Dr. C.C Onoh, played a role and was detained for many months at the then SSS detention facility at Epe Lagos state, and during those trying years few of his true friends such as late Akin Omoboriowo, the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State was very supportive to our family while he languished in detention.

“Age isn’t a factor for leadership neither should Nigerians continue to polarise the country on religious lines. Weather Muslim /Muslim tickets, Christian /Christian tickets, or Pagan/Pagan tickets, these aren’t important rather we need a leadership that can unite the country, ensures the economy bounces back and I believe in Aswaju Tinubu and I’ll stand by him as my presidential candidate of choice no matter the consequences and will respect the rights of all Nigerians to stand by their own choice of candidates. Mobilize and go to the field and support your candidate, be you OBIdient or Atikulated, as for me I’m JAGABANED.

“Leadership involves someone else, even if they don’t have to be direct reports or people who have a financial or social obligation to do what you tell them to do. There’s always a purpose, something that needs to get done. There’s a goal at the end, and you and someone else are working together to achieve it. In my opinion, leadership is an influence and Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has it,” Onoh said.

