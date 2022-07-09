By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – One person has been confirmed killed in a Friday night ambush at Kwi, Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

The deceased, 35 years old Amos Pam was said to have been ambushed at about 7.30 pm on Friday while on his way home from work.

The National President, Berom Youth Moulder Association, BYM, Solomon Mwantiri, and the National Publicity Secretary of the Association, Rwang Tengwong confirmed the incident, saying the victim who left behind a wife and two children has already been buried.

Tengwong noted, “The incident happened around 7:30 pm on Friday when he was ambushed on his way home by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias who opened fire on him.”

Speaking at the burial of the deceased in Kwi on Saturday morning, Mwantiri sympathized with the family of the deceased, adding that “it is unfortunate that to date, people in the villages are still being witch-hunted and killed helplessly with little or no effort by Government to address the barbarism. Political leaders have failed citizens and the people must wake up to secure the lands and lives within the ambit of the law so as not to go into extinction.”

He appealed to the people not to move late at night and further called on traditional rulers to introduce a curfew into their communities to restrict the movement of persons.