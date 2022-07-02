.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

An aspirant of the All Progressive Congress in the last senatorial primary elections in Ondo State, Dr Tola Awosika has resigned from the party describing it as haven of of vendetta and injustice.

This was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Prince Segun Adesemoye made available to Vanguard in Akure, weekend.

In the resignation letter to the Chairman of the party in ward 11, in Ondo West council area of the state, Awosika lamented that ” it has become impossible for young vibrant people who are passionate about service and ready to give back to the people to achieve their desires in APC.

The letter reads “It is my fervent belief that politics is about fulfilling the aspiration of the people and ensuring sustainable development of communities.

” I envisioned a political party where the youths are not just given access, but one in which all are treated equally and on merit.

“I joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State not because I was desperate to contest or attain position but for my passion to see a better society where both young and old are living peacefully with unfettered access to basic necessities they need to live meaningful, productive lives.

“I joined the senatorial race with the hope of giving the good people of Ondo Central Senatorial District an unusually responsible, accountable and purposeful representation; my team and I worked very hard and toured the six local Governments of the district.

“The acceptability and support we enjoyed was unbelievably overwhelming, the people heaved a sigh of relief and their hope was rekindled, they joined the train and were hoping for the breath of fresh air that we represent. The rest is history.

“After the primary elections, I got calls from my supporters across the country seeking to know our next move as the APC has become a haven of vendetta and injustice.

“We are left with no choice than to keep searching for better days and working hard to secure the future of the good people of Ondo State.

Awosika said ” On this note, I hereby announce my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He thanked his family, loyal supporters and friends who stood firmly with him all through his political sojourn in the APC.

Awosika enjoined his followers to be calm, promising to make his next move known soon.