By Christian Chime

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege has proved beyond every reasonable doubt that he is a man of his word.

It was a thing of joy to see one of our alumni make good his promise to the people of Ndokwa nation and Delta State at large on the ground breaking ceremony held on 5th July at St. George’s College, Obinomba.

Our highly rated senator Omo-Agege who promised his alma mater on 20th November 2021 when the school held her 60 years anniversary that he would re-position the school that brought him to limelight.

He also used the benevolent advantage to call all the old student to come to the aid and to bring unity among themselves.

This kind gesture demonstrated by our amiable senator representing Delta Central and also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Delta State.

We are overwhelmed that the promised he made has come to fruition by laying the modern e-Library structure; 100 beds of male hostel;100 beds of female hostel as well as renovation of the school refectory, a story building of 12 class room and administrative block.

As a Georgian, I want to thank His Excellency for his magnanimity shown to the people of Ndokwa nation, especially Ukwani local government and the entire Georgian’s (SAGOBA). We believe that this act will extend to every school in Delta State.

I therefore use this medium to call on all our old alma mater of St George’s to rally round Senator Omo Agege on is governorship aspiration come 2023 as Georgians

•Mr Chime, an alumnus of St. George’s College, Obinomba, writes from Delta State.