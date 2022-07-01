Some commmunities in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, under the aegis of OML 150 Communities Consultative Forum have commended the Interim Administrator/Managing Director (IA/MD), of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC,), Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, on the approval of projects in their communities.

The OML 150 Communities Consultative Forum, in a statement signed by Mr. Monday Agbeyi, Executive Chairman and Oritseweyimi Aginejuoune, Secretary General, said as the registered trustees of OML 150 Communities Consultative Forum, they were quite appreciative of the efforts of NDDC to turn things round in the area

According to the statement, they represents Ifiekporo, Uwakeno, Omadino, Ewekwara, Jaluwa/Efueye, Aja-Osola, Oboro and associated communities in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The forum, in the statement, expressed appreciation to the IA/MD for the prompt response to the plight of their communities in approving and including the Abicity Water Front at Ifiekporo/Ubeji in NDDC’s budget for construction of a shoreline protection and pilling.

They stated that the approval had brought hope to the indigenes and residents of the area who have been under the threat due to the continual washing away of their lands and houses, which had left some members of the affected communities homeless and in a state of despondency.

The forum appealed for speedy execution of the project in tandem with the wish of HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, who is very much interested in the welfare of his subjects and development of his domain.