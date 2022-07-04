By Emma Unah

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart in Cross River State, Ody Omagu, has restated his call for the emergence of Senator Stephen Odey as the party’s gubernatorial running mate in the 2023 election.

Omagu who was addressing thousands of his supporters at the weekend who paid him a solidarity visit in his country home in Yala stated that it is imperative for the APC to consider all the factors which can galvanize support for the party and garner votes to ensure seamless victory for it in the 2023 election.

“2023 election is not like other elections where one party had a field day. With the introduction of B-Vas by the Independent National Electoral Commission, every vote would count and to this end, it is significant that candidates with massive support base should be the ones to be our party’s standard bearers”

Omagu who is a philanthropist stated that among all those jostling for the post of deputy governor on the APC platform in 2023, Dr Odey towers head above shoulders over them and should therefore be considered as the running mate to Senator Prince Otu to make the election what he terms, “a walk over” for the party.

“Dr Odey has massive support base not just in his community but across Yala Local Government Area, Northern Senatorial District and across the state and such s figure will play a cardinal role in enhancing victory and making the governorship and other elections a walk over for the APC”

He called on the APC leadership to take a cursory look at what is happening in the the two leading political parties today and “Let them know, why picking the right person matters at this moment. Picking a Deputy from a place where leaders cannot win their polling booths will have adverse effects on not just the governorship but also the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections”.

Hon Omagu assured his supporters that the APC leaders have listening ears and would therefore do the needful by selecting Dr Odey whom the people are clamouring for because of his record of achievements and support base.

“We are confident that the leadership of our great party knows the right thing to do. Nonetheless, it is important to remind them that most people are calling for the consideration of Dr Odey to deputise Senator , Prince Otu because it is in the interest of all.

“We should not pick someone which will make party supporters feel disenchanted or begin to protest by defecting or carrying placards to express their displeasure”.

The leader of the group which paid the solidarity visit on Omagu, Comrade Jones Adaga Asel said the visit is to demonstrate their confidence in the personality and love for the philanthropic work of Omagu and called on him not to relent in changing the fortunes of the less privileged in the society and also providing rare leadership which for the youths.

“We stand with you sir, and let it be known that what you are doing particularly for the youths is deeply appreciated and we urge you not to relent in turning the lives of our people around through empowerment, scholarship awards and provision of farm inputs”