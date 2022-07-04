By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Battle for the control of the structures of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State appeared tilted in favour of Senator Biodun Olujimi as her close ally Mr Alaba Agboola, emerged as the substantive Chairman of the party in the State.

Engr Agboola, from Ijero Ekiti, will replace the party’s governorship candidate in the last election, Hon Bisi Kolawole, who resigned as the State Chairman to contest the governorship.

The emergence of Agboola as the substantive State Chairman, was part of the outcome of the State Executive Committee meeting held in Ado Ekiti today.

Agboola, was the Chairman of the Repositioning Group, a faction in the Ekiti State PDP led by Senator Biodun Olujimi.

A statement by the Deputy Chairman, Hon Lanre Omolase, who has been acting as Chairman and State Secretary, Mrs Funmi Ogun read in part, “At the Exco meeting of the PDP, Ekiti State, which held at the State Secretariat of the Party, at the instance of the Chairman (Acting) – Hon. Lanre Omolase, on Monday, 4th July, 2022, the quorum at attendance being over and above one-third of the total membership of the Exco, deliberated on the need to appoint a substantive Chairman for our Party, in accordance with the Party’s Constitution.

“Article 47(6) of the Constitution of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party, provides that: ‘Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from to serve out the tenure of the officer.’

“Accordingly and in view of the resignation of our erstwhile Party Chairman Hon Bisi Kolawole, who became our party flagbearer at the recent Ekiti State Governorship Election, the State executive committee members present deliberated on an appropriate and capable stalwart from the same zone as our erstwhile Chairman and unanimously appointed Hon. Alaba Agboola as substantive Chairman, to serve out the remainder of the tenure of our said erstwhile Chairman.

“It was also resolved that Hon. Lanre Omolase, the Chairman (Acting), should revert to his elected post as the Deputy Chairman of our party, PDP, Ekiti State, while the National officials of our great party, corporate organizations, as well as our teeming party members and the general public be immediately notified of the appointment of our new substantive Party Chairman.”

