.

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi, has said Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa finesse is needed to reposition the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tidi, who spoke against the backdrop of current events in PDP, said Okowa who would unite Nigeria the way he has ensured ethnic harmony in Delta State.

While assuring PDP faithful across the country of Okowa’s dedication and determination to work with the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to bring aggrieved members of the party together, Tidi advised PDP members to avoid utterances that are inimical to peace.

He restated his earlier promise of mobilizing grassroots support for the Atiku/ Okowa ticket in Warri South Local Government Area, expressing optimism that PDP would garner more votes in the state and other states in the South-South, South-East in the 2023 elections, because of Okowa.