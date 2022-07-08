Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated National Youth Leader of the party, Mohammed Suleiman, on his 26th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor acknowledged Suleiman’s innovative measures at re-positioning the youths in the party since he assumed office.

He noted that youths, undoubtedly, remained future leaders of the nation, and that with the likes of Suleiman and other vibrant youths, there was hope for Nigeria.

He urged the number one youth in the PDP not to relent in his drive to make youths integral in the political configuration in the country, particularly in PDP.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, on the occasion of his 26th birth anniversary.

“As a young leader, you have brought your youthful zest to bear on your duties as the number one youth in our great party.

“As our party prepares to rescue the nation, I have no doubt that you are mindful that you and youths of our party and country have a huge role to play in this regard.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and wisdom to pilot the affairs of our party’s youths for the growth and development of our country in the years ahead,” he said.