Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Governor of Anambra and Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, as he clocks 61.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Obi deserved to be celebrated on his birth anniversary for his outstanding accomplishments and statesmanship.

He commended the LP candidate for being an inspirational leader, role model and mentor to younger Nigerians.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my dear brother, an outstanding statesman and astute businessman, Mr Peter Obi, on his 61st birth anniversary.

“On this auspicious occasion in your life, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued goodness to you,” Okowa stated.