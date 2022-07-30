Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent warm felicitations to his Taraba counterpart, Darius Ishaku, on his 68th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, said Ishaku had had marvelous contributions to the development of Taraba and Nigeria as a successful urban planner, architect and politician.

He lauded Ishaku for his political and administrative sagacity, which he brought to bear in his responsibility as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and as Governor of Taraba.

He noted that Ishaku’s trajectory of excellent leadership culminated in his election as Governor of his state for two terms.

According to Okowa, Ishaku is an astute administrator and a leader with unquenchable obsession for the well-being and proper development of his people, and has continued to blaze the trail, especially in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the state.

“Your Excellency, let me commend you for your administration’s goal of empowering the women of your state which has seen no fewer than 13,243 women empowered with cash grants to boost their businesses.

“Over the years, you have remained steadfast and committed to the course of peace, security, unity and transformation of Taraba state, through ‘THE RESCUE AGENDA’ .

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily rejoice with a renowned architect, urban planner, amiable politician and administrator, an outstanding professional and my brother governor, Arch. Darius Dickson Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State, as he celebrates his 68th birth anniversary.

”I am pleased to join your family, political associates and other well-wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilling life of honesty and commitment to the well-being of Taraba people.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind.” he stated.

