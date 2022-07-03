By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THE Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the emergence of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate of the party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a divine arrangement saying Okowa as Vice President is God’s answers to Nigerians prayers.

Ossai spoke to journalists during a stopover in Benin City where he said Okowa over time has shown that he is a man who has all it takes to impact positively on the lives of people.

He said “For the several years that Dr. Okowa has served the public either as a medical doctor or as a politician he has performed so creditably that nothing can be devilishly deployed to rubbish his achievements.

“Now that his nearing the completion of his second tenure as a governor and he is gearing up to assume office as the Vice President in 2023 the biggest contribution that can be made to his desire to continue his good deeds at the centre is to put in prayers that he is guided by God in whatever he is doing.”

Engr. Ossai asserted that Dr. Okowa’s emergence as the Vice President in 2023 “would be a huge blessing to humanity as he will be in pole position to add value to governance as the PDP do the needful to turn the fortune of Nigeria on the right path after the eight years of the locust of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reign whereby the standard of living of citizens plummeted to the lowest ebb ever.

“Nigerians cannot afford to lose this golden opportunity of Governor Okowa teeming up with his Principal to bring back our lost glory and restore our pride in the league of nations.”