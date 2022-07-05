.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday called for financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary.

Okowa who in his keynote address at the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Section on Legal Practice, SLP, 2022 Annual Conference in Asaba, with the theme: “Legal Practice in Nigeria: Our Reality, Our Future,” insisted that there cannot be effective rule of law in Nigeria when the judiciary does not have financial autonomy.

He said the NBA leadership deserved commendations for its continued fight for the rule of law and holding the executive arm of government accountable to the principles of fairness, equity, and justice, adding that his administration would continue to support financial autonomy for the state judiciary and the legislative arm.

Okowa at the ceremony which was attended by the state Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori and state Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai, said; “The courts and the legal profession must continue to adapt to cope with rapid changes like cross-jurisdictional legal issues and resolve disputes over business activities in the virtual world, they will have to address the impact of information technology on their work.

“Of equal importance is the need for the NBA to continue champion the welfare and well-being of legal practitioners and members of the judiciary. The Delta State Government is working to provide a framework under which the judiciary and the legal profession can respond positively to these challenges.

“Hence in 2021, I signed into law the Delta State Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy). While I agree that much work need to be done to attain genuine financial autonomy, the law marks a critical first step for the independent control of the judiciary’s internal fiscal management and appropriations.

“My administration has and will continue to support the notion that judicial finance should be exercised free of interference by the executive branch of government in the same manner that the executive and legislative branches administer the funds appropriated for their internal operations. This is because there can be no rule of law without a guarantee of independence for the judiciary.”

profession, especially as regards electoral jurisprudence and called on members to find lasting solution to the challenge.