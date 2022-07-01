

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta



The Organized Labour in Ogun State on Friday evening suspended its 4-day old strike with immediate effect.



The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Bankole Emmanuel made this known with a letter he signed alongside leaders of sister unions; Trade Union Congress, (TUC) and Joint Action Congress, (JAC) to call off the strike.



The letter reads, “We hereby suspend the industrial strike action in Ogun State and hereby direct all workers to resume to their duty post with immediate effect”



Meanwhile, one of the union soldiers was reportedly dead during the protest at the Labour House, Abiola Way, Abeokuta while expressing their grievance to the state government.



The deceased was said to be the Former Chairman, Youth Council of Nigeria, Odeda Comrade Sunday Ogunjimi who died during struggle at NLC Secretariat,Leme, Abeokuta, and his body has been deposited at Federal Medical centre Idi—Aba Abeokuta