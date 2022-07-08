The former Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Prof. Emmanuel Ogujor has congratulated the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as he clocks 63 years.

In a congratulatory message, Prof Ogujor commended the Delta State Governor for the developmental strides in the state.

He stated that the governor in the last seven years has recorded unprecedented achievements despite the challenges faced by his administration.

“Your Excellency, as you celebrate your 63 birthday anniversary today, I join other Deltans to celebrate you.

“You have become a transformer and we are happy to have you as our governor, your leadership qualities have given Deltans peace and development.

“Your achievements in infrastructural and human capital developments have overwhelmed us as people.

“You have been able to create thousands of jobs among our youths which has been able to reduce the rate of unemployment.

“As a result of your leadership qualities, we are enjoying uninterrupted peace.

“We celebrate you your excellency for being a good leader,” he said.