By Egufe Yafugbrhi, PORT HARCOURT

SENATOR Magnus Abe has said the Ogoni Clean-up in Rivers State has been a major disappointment to affected communities because no key expectation had been met.

Abe, on the state of Rivers State, in a media chat, yesterday, prayed that insinuations about the $1billion fund available for the Ogoni clean-up may have been filtered away, has not turned out to be true, so the management of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, can achieve the objectives of the cleaning up the area.

He said: “The exercise was not going in the right direction. The project so far has been a major disappointment to Ogoni people. None of the very high expectations had been met. I understand the resources are still there. Some of the stories that the resources are being squandered and filtered away may not be the case.

“It will be a shame if at the end of this whole $1 billion, the place is still being exactly the way it was before the Ogoni clean-up.”