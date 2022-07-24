By Chinweuba Wachukwu

Ecclesiastics 3:1-2: “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

2. A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted”.

When Sen.T.A.Orji in 2019 announced that he will not contest for the senatorial seat in Abia Central again at the expiration of his tenure in 2023, whereas many received the news with mixed feelings, some were skeptical. The thinking at the time was that, before 2023, Ochendo might reconsider his decision. But they were wrong as Ochendo has stood by his words and ready to keep to the timetable of exit and will happily exit office come May 29, 2023.

To Ochendo, political office holders don’t need to wait to die in power when there are young vibrant men to take over the baton of leadership. The facts remain that nobody has monopoly of knowledge and political power.

By voluntarily throwing in the towel, Orji has further endeared himself to the people. He is leaving office at a time when he still has sound mind. And he is the first senator from Abia State to honourably quit the stage when the ovation is loudest. He has proven to be truly PAPA UKWU.

The major problem in Africa is of leaders who do not want to leave office, believing that he/she is the only person qualified to rule.

In Nigeria, lawmakers like Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Hon. Nicholas Mutu and Senator Abaribe have served about 20 years in the National Assembly.

In Abia, no senator has voluntarily thrown in the towel; it doesn’t whether they lost at the polls, forced out by circumstances or were given political appointment.

For instance, Sen. Uche Chukwumerije lost at the polls to Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa while Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa lost to Sen.Orji Uzor Kalu, all from Abia North.

In Abia South, Sen. Adolf Wabara stepped down for Abaribe because of zoning formula that ensured that the baton was passed to another area, Ngwa precisely (the seat is rotated between UKWA and NGWA people). Wabara was later appointed the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Abia State University Uturu and also appointed Acting Secretary PDP Board of Trustees.

In Abia Central, Sen. Chris Adighije lost to Sen. Nkechi Nwogu who, in turn, lost to the incumbent, Orji. No senator from Abia State has ever retired or thrown in the towel when the ovation is loudest except Orji OCHENDO GLOBAL.

The truth is that senators have unlimited tenure and can remain in chamber for as long as they are re-elected.

With the laudable achievements/infrastructural development, annual scholarship program, free eye surgery and skill acquisition programs of Orji in Abia Central and beyond and his outstanding/quality representation at the red chamber, if he re-contests for the senatorial seat, he will be re-elected over and over again.

Orji is currently the most productive senator Abia Central has produced since 1999. He has successfully changed the narrative of the zone.

At the red chamber, he was outstanding. He sponsored over 15 bills and moved more than seven motions. Four of his bills have been signed into law by President Buhari. Worthy of mention is the SB 256 A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) etc.

Ochendo was rated the third most productive senator in the Senate since June 2016 till date. He was also rated the ‘Highest in Legislative Productivity’ in a report card of the 9th Senate Volume One Number One (June 2019-May 2020).

Others include The Most Distinguished Senator of the year 2021 by Inter Africa Committee Worldwide and SENATOR OF THE YEAR 2018 by Authority Newspaper.

Because of the numerous infrastructural projects Ochendo has put in place in his zone, Abia Central has become a yardstick that other constituencies are using to measure the performance of their representatives.

PAPA UKWU, as he is fondly called, has left his footprints in the sands of time and will be greatly missed in the red chamber.

He has boldly and firmly etched hIs name in gold in the minds of his constituents and beyond.

Orji has left an indelible mark on the political history of Nigeria.

Today in Abia State, every time Ochendo’s name gets mentioned, the people start clapping and hailing so loudly that the windows of the hall or canopy shake.

What a blessing that the mere mention of a person’s name would make people smile!

•Wachukwu lives in Lagos