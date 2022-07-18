Seeks revival of reading culture

By Adesina Wahab

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi are among dignitaries expected at the book roundtable discourse and awards being organised by the Flannel Business School, Lagos.

Briefing newsmen on the event in Ikeja, Lagos, the Chairman, Governing Council, Dr Gbenga Olowo, said the event would help to bring thought leaders for progressive discussions on book as an agent of change.

Olowo decried the poor reading culture among the people, especially the youths, saying that has led to missing out on knowledge that could be used to make the society better.

“There is shortage of knowledge because the reading culture is very poor. There is urgent need to revamp the reading culture not only to bridge this knowledge gap but to put life back into our economy that is desirous of fresh ideas, new technology, innovations and facts. After a tour of some moribund and dead facilities of many factories that were once the pride of Nigeria, we came to the conclusion that not all businesses died due to lack of funds, a great number stopped functioning because of lack of fresh ideas, knowledge, effective leadership and productive human capacity at every level.

“This must not continue and that is why it has become imperative for all hands to be on deck to rekindle the reading culture and create a knowledge-based economy that will breathe new life into the formal sector of our businesses,” he said.

Olowo noted that with the theme “Book as agent of change in a rapidly changing world,” the roundtable aims to align leaders associated with books to develop solutions to problems, introduce new strategies and fuel collaborations even beyond matters related to books and the business of books.

He said Obasanjo would chair the event, while the Ooni would be the Royal Father of the Day.

The Guest Speaker is Prof. Pat Utomi and the Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho is among those to be given awards on the said date.

Also speaking, the President, Flannel Business School, Mr Lawrence Omidiora, said a panel of discussants comprising Dr Wale Okediran, Dr John Asein, Mr Asawo Ibifuro, and Mr Kolade Mosuro, would also be on hand to answer questions relating to the book industry.