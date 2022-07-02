.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Thursday called on Corps members to be dutiful, obedient and security concious throughout the period of their service year.

The Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, Fatima Bala Abubakar stated this on the occasion of her visit to NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Old Macgregor College, Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

Addressing Corps members and Staff of the Scheme after accessing facilities on ground at the Camp, Abubakar urged Corps members to work hard, towards becoming self reliant as there were non-existent white colar jobs in the country.

She said: “It is difficult to get jobs. You need to work hard at something that will sustain your livelihood. We came around to see the facilities on ground in the Camp.

“We came to tell the Government about the condition of the Camp. The State Coordinator has mentioned a myriad of challenges. The condition of this hall is in a sorry state. We will send this information to the State Government and I will do a follow up. I know something will be done.

“I hope you are concious of security. It is pleasing to us that you are well behaved. Going out of the Camp will be a problem to you.

Be security concious, dutiful and obedient in the camp. I wish you success in finishing your service year.”

In her welcome address, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Ebonyi State, Mrs. Bamai Mercy appreciated the present administration for its numerous contributions towards the growth and sustainability of the NYSC scheme in the State.

The NYSC boss in the State listed the challenges facing the NYSC scheme to include: “No functional NYSC State Governing Board, and no functional NYSC Local Government Committees in the state; stoppage of works on the renovation of Camp Infrastructures. Non completion of the renovation is greatly hampering our activities, especially the Parade Ground, the Lecture Hall and the camp officials’ hostels.

“Lack of operational vehicles, most of the available vehicles are obsolete; we spent a lot on repairs. We need an Ambulance, a Coaster Bus and an official vehicle for the State Coordinator). The issue of Electricity in the orientation camp is another major challenge. The Camp is not connected to the National grid. A lot of funds go into purchase of diesel and petrol to run all the Power generating sets in Camp.

“The non-release of the statutory State subvention to the scheme in the state, irregular payment of monthly allowance to corps members serving in the State Government establishments.

No official accommodation for the State Coordinator.

“The continued presence of the School of Deaf within the premises is another challenge, the students of the school vandalize our limited camp facilities, the erosion of some portion of the Orientation Camp premises, the collapse of some portion of the perimeter fence in the Orientation Camp as a result of erosion.”

The Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, Fatima Bala Abubakar and her entourage, later paid a courtesy call on Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, who was represented by his Deputy, Barr. Kelechi Eric Igwe at the Old Government House, Abakaliki.