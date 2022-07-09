By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police command yesterday said it has beefed up security along Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo following reported robbery attack at the residence of Corps members.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo.

His words: “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a publication by the Punch Newspaper and some social media platforms of a robbery incident at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive on the 6th of July 2022, wherein it was alleged that some National Youth Service Corps members were robbed and raped.

“The Command has also received reports from some quarters alleging that gunmen attacked the NYSC camp which is not true. The crux of the matter is that, on 6th July 2022, a gang of armed robbers entered a residence at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off information drive and made away with phones and laptops at about 1:00am.

“Although the Police was not called during the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, in company of the state NYSC coordinator, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe, visited the scene on receipt of the report to assess the situation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our preliminary findings showed that there was a robbery attack at the said residence, occupied mainly by Corpers and some of them were dispossessed of their phones and laptops. There was no rape as being reported in some quarters.

“The CP has ordered a discreet investigation of the incident and directed that perpetrators of the dastardly act be brought to book immediately.

“He has also advised the Landlord to fence his building while the state Coordinator of the NYSC has been asked to furnish the Command with the locations of Corpers lodges within the state for a beef up of security.

“The CP enjoins law abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties and quickly report criminal or suspicious acts to the Command through any of the Command’s emergency HOTLINES: 08039213071, 08189243935 08081388797”