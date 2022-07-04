By Mercy Opara & Christiana Moneke

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute, NJI, and the Federal Ministry of Transportation are to hold a seminar for the judges and other senior judicial officers next week in Abuja.

Those expected at the seminar are members of the judiciary, Attorneys General, Legal Advisers of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs of government, Private Entities, Maritime and Legal Practitioners, providers and users of shipping services, as well as industry stakeholders.

The seminar will afford maritime stakeholders and judicial counterparts to discuss contemporary issues and development in international maritime law and practice.

They are also expected to take a critical look at current issues in port operations, maritime adjudication and practice, and the security of the maritime domain.

The special guest of honour is Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola the acting chief justice of Nigeria, the chairman of the occasion is Hon. Justice Bode Rhodes – Vivour, JSC ( Rtd.), The Chairman Organizing Committee Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, Chief Judge, Federal High Court, the Chief Host Honorable Minister of Transportation, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, Executive Secretary/ CEO, NSC, and the Special guests are Chief Justices and Members of the Judiciaries of Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and The Gambia.