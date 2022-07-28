By Chioma Onuegbu

Two oil companies operating in Akwa Ibom state, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Corporation, NPDC, and Natural Oil field Service Limited, NOSL, have expressed their commitment to continue to give deserved care and sustenance for the welfare of their host communities.

A statement on Wednesday in Uyo, said the Representatives of NPDC, Mr. Saidu Yusuf, Project Manager while NOSL was Represented by , Group. Capt. Etete Ekpo(rtd) Base Manager stated their commitment during a presentation ceremony on Monday July 25, 2022, at Madelyn Hotel, Eket, Local government area. Akwa Ibom State

The event according to the statement, made available to Vanguard, witnessed the distribution of items including school desks and Educational tablets to Schools in their host communities.

The statement stressed: “At the event, NPDC and NOSL distributed three thousand (3000) pieces of School Desks, two thousand (2000) pieces of Educational Tablets, and seven (7) Transformers to seventeen (17) schools in 5 different LGA’s of Eastern Obolo, Onna, Mkpat Enin, Ikot Abbasi, and Ibeno, as part of the CSR activities.

“The principals and teachers of all the schools were present to collect the items, which were donated by NPDC & NOSL. It goes without saying that children are the future of the country.

” Likewise, the representatives of NPDC and NOSL have convictions that offering children a proper environment to learn and nurture themselves will help them to reach their potential and shape the future of the country in the years to come. If they get the right start at an early age, they can become the next generation of lawyers, engineers, and doctors.

“By presenting the schools with educational tablets, school desks, and transformers will enable the students and teachers to focus more on their core objectives, and hence can make a significant difference in their daily lives.

“NPDC and NOSL are the pillars in driving community development. They will continue to give the deserved care and sustenance for the welfare of these communities in the best possible way, and thereby, foster a long and significant working relationship between the companies and the communities”

The statement also identified community, traditional leaders in attendance during the occasion to include the Clan Heads of Iko & Ikot Abbasi/Onna, HRH ,Captain Isaiah T Okonko, HRH barr. Samuel J. EFIK respectively, as well as local government Chairmen of Eastern Obolo and Onna.

Others were HRM Uboon Elder Harry John Etetor, HRM Raymond Timothy Iynang; HRM

(Elder) Akpan Akpan Ekpene and HRM U. J. Ntukubom, the Paramount Rulers of Eastern Obolo, Onna, Mkpat Enin and Ikot Abbasi local government areas respectively.

